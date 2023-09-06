Man United vs Brighton: How Ten Hag May Play With A Tactical Formation involving Martial As An AMF

As Manchester United prepares to face Brighton in the Premier League, there’s growing speculation about how manager Erik ten Hag might deploy his squad tactically. One intriguing possibility is the utilization of Anthony Martial as an attacking midfielder (AMF) in a modified formation.

Traditionally known as a forward, Martial has displayed a unique skill set that could make him a formidable AMF. Here’s a glimpse into how Ten Hag might set up the team:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Martial as the AMF: Deploying Martial behind the striker would allow him to use his pace, dribbling ability, and vision to create scoring opportunities. His creativity could unlock Brighton’s defense and provide crucial assists.

Striker: With Martial moving into the AMF role, the striker position could be occupied by someone like Sancho or Marcus Rashford. This would maintain a potent attacking threat while utilizing Martial’s playmaking abilities.

Double Pivot: Ten Hag may opt for a double pivot in midfield to maintain defensive stability while allowing Martial to focus on the attack. Scott McTominay and Casemiro could provide the necessary cover and ball recovery in this setup.

Wingers: Wingers like Jadon Sancho and Antony could stretch Brighton’s defense wide, creating space for Martial to exploit centrally. Their pace and crossing ability would be crucial in this formation.

Full-backs: Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with their overlapping runs and defensive solidity, would offer width and balance to the team.

Central Defense: A solid central defensive pairing, perhaps Harry Maguire and Lisandro, would be essential to thwart Brighton’s attacks.

High Press: Ten Hag’s system often involves a high pressing style. Deploying Martial as an AMF could enable him to lead the press from the front, disrupting Brighton’s build-up play.

While this tactical adjustment might be experimental, it showcases Ten Hag’s adaptability and willingness to maximize his players’ strengths. Martial’s transition to the AMF role could potentially provide a new dimension to Manchester United’s attack, offering unpredictability and creativity.

As the game unfolds, fans will eagerly watch to see if Ten Hag adopts this formation and how Martial fares in his new role. It’s a strategic move that could add excitement and intrigue to the upcoming clash with Brighton.

