Man United vs Bayern Munich: How Manchester United May Lineup With Højlund, Rashford And Martial

Manchester United is gearing up for a thrilling clash against Bayern Munich in the UCL on the 20th of September, and fans are buzzing with anticipation to see how the Red Devils will line up in attack. With the potential inclusion of rising star Højlund alongside established talents like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there’s no shortage of excitement surrounding this matchup.

Rasmus Højlund: The Danish Dynamo

Højlund’s recent performances have made him a standout prospect at Manchester United. The 20-year-old Danish winger has shown immense potential with his blistering pace, technical skills, and ability to take on defenders. If Ten Hag decides to start Højlund, he could add a fresh dimension to United’s attack.

Marcus Rashford: The Homegrown Hero

Marcus Rashford, a product of Manchester United’s youth academy, has been a consistent performer for the club. His incredible speed and versatility make him a key player in the attack. Rashford’s ability to cut inside from the left-wing or play as a center-forward provides tactical flexibility.

Anthony Martial: The French Flair

Anthony Martial, the French forward, has been a part of Manchester United’s setup for several seasons. Known for his flair, close ball control, and ability to score from tight angles, Martial’s presence in the lineup can pose a significant threat to Bayern’s defense.

Now, let’s envision how Manchester United may line up in attack for the clash against Bayern Munich:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Onana

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Maguire Lindelof, Reguilon

Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (left-wing), Højlund (center-forward), Anthony Martial (right-wing)

This lineup showcases a potent mix of youth and experience. Højlund’s inclusion can provide a spark in the center-forward role, supported by Rashford’s pace on the left and Martial’s creative prowess on the right. The midfield trio of Amrabat, Casemiro, and Fernandes can control the game’s tempo and provide crucial service to the forwards.

While this is one possible lineup, Ten Hag may opt for different combinations based on the opponent’s tactics and the team’s form. The inclusion of Højlund, Rashford, and Martial in the attack, however, promises an exciting and dynamic Manchester United performance against Bayern Munich.

As the match unfolds, fans worldwide will be eagerly watching to see how these three attackers combine to break down Bayern’s defense and secure a memorable victory for the Red Devils. Regardless of the outcome, the clash between Manchester United and Bayern Munich is sure to be a spectacle of footballing excellence.

