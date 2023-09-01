Man United vs Arsenal: Man United Potential Lineup With Jonny Evans Replacing Injured Varane

In the highly anticipated Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, the Red Devils face a defensive conundrum as they prepare for the absence of their star center-back, Raphael Varane, due to injury. Ten Hag may need to shuffle his lineup, and one plausible solution could involve the experienced Jonny Evans stepping in.

With Evans partnering alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of the defense, Manchester United’s backline would still maintain a solid core. Evans, a former United player, brings valuable Premier League experience and composure, which could prove pivotal against Arsenal’s attacking threats.

In midfield, the trio of Casemiro, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes could provide the necessary balance of ball-winning, energy, and creative spark. This combination would aim to disrupt Arsenal’s midfield while supplying service to the attacking trio.

Up front, the partnership of Rashford and Antony would spearhead the attack, with Jadon Sancho offering width and dynamism on the right flank. This lineup retains Manchester United’s attacking firepower while ensuring defensive stability.

Though Varane’s absence is a setback, Jonny Evans’s inclusion could be a dependable solution to maintain Manchester United’s defensive solidity. With the right strategy and determination, the Red Devils will aim to secure a crucial victory against the Gunners in this EPL showdown.

