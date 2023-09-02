SPORT

Man United vs Arsenal: Man United Potential Formation Against Arsenal After Signing Reguilon

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Manchester United’s acquisition of left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham has added depth and versatility to their squad, prompting speculation on how they may line up against Arsenal in their upcoming clash. Reguilon, known for his attacking prowess and defensive solidity, offers several options for United’s lineup.

(photo source: SKYSPORTS)

In a traditional 4-2-3-1 formation, Reguilon could slot in as the left-back, providing both defensive stability and the ability to overlap and contribute to the attack. This would allow Luke Shaw to play in a more central defensive role or even as a left-sided center-back, enhancing the team’s defensive options.

Alternatively, United could opt for a more attack-minded 3-5-2 formation. Reguilon could play as a left wing-back in this setup, offering width in attack and defensive cover when needed. This formation would enable the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to operate more freely in midfield.

Regardless of the formation, Reguilon’s arrival adds competition for places and tactical flexibility. United could adapt their lineup based on the opponent, making it challenging for Arsenal to predict their approach.

Incorporating Reguilon into the squad enhances Manchester United’s options, making them a more formidable force as they prepare to take on Arsenal and other top teams in the Premier League.

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: UCL: We’re Not Afraid Of Osimhen – Union Berlin Chief, Parensen

17 mins ago

Ranking the best players in August

27 mins ago

Video: Sports Minister Directs Sports Federations To Submit Report, Demands Results From All

33 mins ago

The Best Deals Of The Recent Transfer Window

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button