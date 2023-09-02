Man United vs Arsenal: Man United Potential Formation Against Arsenal After Signing Reguilon

Manchester United’s acquisition of left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham has added depth and versatility to their squad, prompting speculation on how they may line up against Arsenal in their upcoming clash. Reguilon, known for his attacking prowess and defensive solidity, offers several options for United’s lineup.

(photo source: SKYSPORTS)

In a traditional 4-2-3-1 formation, Reguilon could slot in as the left-back, providing both defensive stability and the ability to overlap and contribute to the attack. This would allow Luke Shaw to play in a more central defensive role or even as a left-sided center-back, enhancing the team’s defensive options.

Alternatively, United could opt for a more attack-minded 3-5-2 formation. Reguilon could play as a left wing-back in this setup, offering width in attack and defensive cover when needed. This formation would enable the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to operate more freely in midfield.

Regardless of the formation, Reguilon’s arrival adds competition for places and tactical flexibility. United could adapt their lineup based on the opponent, making it challenging for Arsenal to predict their approach.

Incorporating Reguilon into the squad enhances Manchester United’s options, making them a more formidable force as they prepare to take on Arsenal and other top teams in the Premier League.

