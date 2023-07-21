Man United vs Arsenal: How Both Sides May Lineup After Signing Havertz, Rice, Timber, Mount, & Onana

As the footballing world gears up for an exhilarating preseason encounter, Manchester United and Arsenal are set to face off on Saturday in what promises to be a captivating showdown. Both teams have made some notable signings during the transfer window, significantly bolstering their squads ahead of the upcoming season. With Manchester United securing Mason Mount and André Onana, and Arsenal acquiring the talents of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, fans can expect an intriguing contest between these two English giants.

Manchester United’s Possible Lineup:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: André Onana

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Garnacho

With the acquisition of André Onana in goal, Manchester United has strengthened their defense significantly. The backline is further fortified by the arrival of Raphael Varane, partnering with Lisandro Martinez in central defense. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are expected to retain their places as full-backs.

The midfield trio of Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro promises to be a creative force, combining flair, vision, and passing prowess. This trio will be crucial in orchestrating United’s attacking play.

In the attacking department, Jadon Sancho’s arrival brings added flair and width, while Marcus Rashford and Garnacho offer pace and clinical finishing to spearhead the frontline.

Arsenal’s Possible Lineup:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Kieran Tierney

Defensive Midfielders: Jorginho, Declan Rice

Attacking Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Odegaard

Forward: Gabriel Jesus

In goal, Ramsdale remains a stalwart presence for Arsenal, instilling confidence in their defensive ranks. The center-back partnership of Gabriel and the newly acquired Jurrien Timber will provide both stability and youthfulness to the backline. Ben White and Kieran Tierney are expected to continue as the full-backs.

The double pivot of Jorginho and Declan Rice forms a robust shield for the defense while also contributing to the build-up play. Ahead of them, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Odegaard are likely to interchange positions fluidly, creating headaches for Manchester United’s defense.

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s talismanic striker, will lead the line with his blistering pace and clinical finishing, putting the United defense to the test.

In conclusion, the preseason encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal will offer fans a glimpse of how these new signings fit into their respective teams’ systems. The clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle of attacking football and a showcase of the talents that both clubs have acquired to bolster their squads. As the two giants lock horns, football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await this exciting preseason clash.

