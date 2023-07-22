Man United Vs Arsenal: Erik Ten Hag unveils his starting Lineup

Few moments ago, Manchester United took to social media to unveil their starting 11 for their preseason game against Arsenal Football Club which is scheduled to kick-off in few hours time.

The Red Devil’s will be locking horns with Arsenal Football Club in a couple of hours from now at the MetLife Stadium in the United States and Erik Ten Hag have named his starting lineup for the game. The lineup was unveiled on Manchester United official Facebook page few minutes ago and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Starting on the goalpost for Man United is Tom Heaton, although many were expecting to see Andre Onana in action since he trained with the squad yesterday but unfortunately, he didn’t even make the bench. In the defense line, Erik decided to go all out by starting Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at center backs, then Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw at full backs.

Then in the Midfield, we have Bruno Fernandes the new captain partnering with the young Mainoo and Mason Mount. On the attacking line, Erik decided to start with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony Matheus Dos Santos leaving Marcus Rashford on the bench.

Other big names who are left on the bench are: Casemiro, Donny Van de Beek, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Scott Mctominay. It’s going to be a really tough game as Mikel Arteta also have a good team at his disposal and we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out between the two teams. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

