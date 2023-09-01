Man United vs Arsenal: 2 Players Mikel Arteta Should Consider Using In The Game

In the upcoming clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, faces the crucial task of selecting the right lineup to secure a victory. Two players who deserve serious consideration for this high-stakes encounter are Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

Reiss Nelson, a talented winger, possesses the speed and flair to trouble United’s defense. His ability to take on defenders one-on-one and deliver precise crosses could provide Arsenal with a potent attacking edge. While he may not have been a regular starter, Nelson’s explosiveness and unpredictability could be the X-factor Arsenal needs to unlock United’s defense.

Emile Smith Rowe, on the other hand, has showcased his immense potential as an attacking midfielder in previous seasons. His quick thinking, vision, and ability to link up play make him a valuable asset. Smith Rowe’s dynamism in the midfield could disrupt United’s rhythm and create opportunities for Arsenal’s forwards. His performances have demonstrated his readiness to shoulder the responsibility on such a grand stage.

Arteta should consider integrating these young talents into the starting lineup against Manchester United to inject fresh energy and creativity into the team. Their hunger and enthusiasm might just be the catalyst for Arsenal’s success in this highly-anticipated clash.

