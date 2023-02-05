Man United to sell six players including Martial, Maguire – Report

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As manager Erik ten Hag plans a significant purge at Old Trafford, sources suggest that, “Manchester United may sell six players this summer.”

With United on track to end their six-year trophy drought and make the Champions League, “the Dutchman has done wonders on the field.”

Ten Hag’s ruthlessness on and off the field helped United to improve under his leadership.

According to the Mirror’s allegations that a mass departure may occur at the end of the season, The SUN states that, “Ten Hag is planning to maintain such attitude.”

Having slipped below Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the hierarchy, “Harry Maguire might be the first player to leave.”

“The United captain hasn’t been able to play at his peak level recently and was rumored to be leaving the team in January.”

Osimhen’s summer transfer to Man United is planned.

“They will be joined by midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek; the former has started once in the Premier League since the Manchester derby on October 2, while the Dutchman has had a terrible time at Old Trafford.”

Anthony Martial, “who has had trouble staying in shape this season, is also reportedly set to be let go, according to the article.”

Martial has played just 722 minutes this season and has already scored six goals, “but Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst have displaced him from the starting lineup.”

Alex Telles and Eric Bailly, who are on loan, “are also expected to have participated in their final United games.”

With only six starts in Ligue 1, “Bailly is currently on loan at Marseille, but his troubles have followed him to France.”

At Sevilla, Telles has performed marginally better, appearing 19 times across all competitions, “but he is now sidelined with a knee injury.”

