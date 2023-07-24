Man United Strongest XI Next Season If They Sign All Their Summer Transfer Target

As the transfer window heats up, Manchester United fans are eagerly anticipating a potential quality squad for the upcoming season. If the Red Devils manage to secure all their primary transfer targets, they could boast an immensely talented and formidable starting XI.

In goal, the reliable Andre Onana is expected to be the club’s undisputed number one. Onana’s experience and shot-stopping abilities make him an essential asset between the posts. In defense, Raphael Varane is the Erik Ten Hag’s first choice. The Frenchman, alongside Lisandro Martinez, would form a solid central defensive partnership, offering stability and leadership.

The full-back positions would see the pacey Aaron Wan-Bissaka continue on the right, while the versatile and attack-minded Luke Shaw is untochable in the left back position. In midfield, the addition of Mason Mount from Chelsea would be a game-changer. The Englishman’s abilty to find pocket of spaces and press higher up the pitch, will be a very dangerous weapon for Ten Hag.

Partnering Mount will be Bruno Fernandes. The midfield maestro will continue to be the a creative force, pulling the strings and dictating play. The Portuguese playmaker’s vision and goal-scoring prowess would be instrumental in unlocking opposing defenses. On the wings, the electric Jadon Sancho would inject pace and flair into the attack, but the possible arrival of Rasmus Hojlund could limit his playing time.

The left-wing position would see the skillful Marcus Rashford, one of United’s homegrown stars, continue to dazzle with his pace and goal-scoring instincts. Upfront, the prolific Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United’s dream signing, would lead the line. His natural goal-scoring ability and physical presence would make him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

