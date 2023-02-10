Man United Strongest XI If Qatar Takes Over And Sign 3 Players In The Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The bid to take over Manchester United is currently up in the air, with Qatar billionaire investors the frontrunners to take over the club from the Glazers. Manchester United fans have been protesting for a change of power in Stretford End to end Glazers’ 17 years in charge of the club.

After several protests were conducted by the supporters, the Glazers family is now ready to sell their greatest asset with the Raine Group in charge of the selling process. United supporter Jim Ratcliffe has made his intention to buy the club known publicly after he failed to acquire Chelsea when the club was up for grabs.

However, reports from insiders have made it known that the Qatari billionaires are currently keen on the Manchester club, and they are expected to fork out huge cash to support and bolster Erik Ten Hag’s squad ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag could make three to four signings if he wants to challenge for the premier league title next season. Ten Hag could bring in his long-term target Frenkie De Jong in the summer after Barcelona was instructed by La Liga to reduce their wage bill. Barcelona will be tempted to sell the Dutchman if a huge amount is tabled.

A striker is Manchester United’s main priority next summer to replace Ronaldo permanently. Reports made it known that the Red Devils are willing to pay more than £100m to acquire the signature of Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane.

Marayanatha (

)