Man United Stays Top As The Club With The Most Wins In The Top Five Europe Leagues This Season

Manchester United stays top as the club with the most wins in the top five Europe leagues this season having won more games than any other club. Losing its first two Premier League games this season created several reactions from Manchester United fans, thinking Erik Ten Hag cannot help the club secure a trophy this season. Fortunately, Manchester United is the only club competing in four competitions, the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League this season.

The Red Devils have played thirty-eight games so far this season. The club won twenty-seven (27), which is over seventy-one per cent (71%), lost six (6) and drew five (5), scored seventy-three goals and conceded thirty-seven goals in all competitions this season. Real Madrid sits in the second position having won twenty-seven games as well. The Spanish giant has played thirty-seven games in all competitions this season, won twenty-seven, lost five and drew five as well.

Barcelona is the third having won twenty-six games and Italian Serie A table topper, Napoli has won twenty-five to sit in the third position.

