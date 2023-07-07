Man United Starting XI Next Season If They Complete The Signing Of Onana and Hojlund

Manchester United, just like other clubs in Europe, are also busy in the current transfer window strengthening their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Red Devils are keen on challenging Manchester City and Arsenal for the premier league title next season, with Ten Hag keen on taking the Old Trafford outfit back to their glory days. Manchester United have limited transfer power this summer because of the ongoing takeover process.

Despite limited transfer power and a small transfer budget, Manchester United hierarchies are still doing everything possible to back Ten Hag with his transfer priorities. They are also waiting to sell some players to finance some transfers.

Manchester United have already brought in Mason Mount after agreeing a transfer fee in the region of £60M for the signature of the Englishman. The 24-year-old is expected to join his new teammates in preparation for the summer preseason. He was handed the number 7 shirt and Erik Ten Hag expects him to follow in the footsteps of the iconic number.

Apart from Mason Mount, the Old Trafford club is also keen on a goalkeeper, with Andre Onana edging closer to moving to the Theater of Dreams. Erik Ten Hag sees Onana as a perfect replacement for David De Gea, whose contract expired this summer. United are also keen on Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, with Erik Ten Hag open to sell Anthony Martial.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)