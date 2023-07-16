SPORT

Man United Stars Undergo training session ahead of their match against Lyon (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 358 1 minute read

Manchester United’s pre-season preparations have kicked into high gear as Erik ten Hag welcomes back a host of first-team regulars to training.

Ten Hag has the advantage of utilizing his full squad during this summer’s pre-season, allowing him to further implement his plans and revolutionize the team. Against Leeds, a mix of senior players and academy prospects showed their abilities, and they are likely to be featured in the upcoming match against Olympique Lyon.

As United gears up for their pre-season tour of the United States, set to commence on Wednesday, the atmosphere at Carrington training ground was filled with positivity.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho were among the stars seen back in action during the training session, exuding enthusiasm and determination.

Ahead of their trip, Ten Hag has his sights set on securing the signing of Andre Onana, who is poised to fill the void left by David de Gea’s departure after 12 years at the club.

Onana’s imminent arrival as De Gea’s replacement highlights United’s commitment to bolstering their squad and ensuring a seamless transition in the goalkeeping

Adenijisports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: 2023 COSAFA Cup: South Africa Beat Malawi On Penalties To Secure Third Place

11 mins ago

Most Expensive Signings By English Clubs In Football History

13 mins ago

Reactions as Super Falcons defender, Rofiat Imuran shows off her customised room at the World Cup.

25 mins ago

Transfer: Chelsea reportedly complete the signing of Angelo Gabriel; Liverpool joins Man United in race to sign Amrabat

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button