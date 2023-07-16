Man United Stars Undergo training session ahead of their match against Lyon (Photos)

Manchester United’s pre-season preparations have kicked into high gear as Erik ten Hag welcomes back a host of first-team regulars to training.

Ten Hag has the advantage of utilizing his full squad during this summer’s pre-season, allowing him to further implement his plans and revolutionize the team. Against Leeds, a mix of senior players and academy prospects showed their abilities, and they are likely to be featured in the upcoming match against Olympique Lyon.

As United gears up for their pre-season tour of the United States, set to commence on Wednesday, the atmosphere at Carrington training ground was filled with positivity.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho were among the stars seen back in action during the training session, exuding enthusiasm and determination.

Ahead of their trip, Ten Hag has his sights set on securing the signing of Andre Onana, who is poised to fill the void left by David de Gea’s departure after 12 years at the club.

Onana’s imminent arrival as De Gea’s replacement highlights United’s commitment to bolstering their squad and ensuring a seamless transition in the goalkeeping

