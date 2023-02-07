Man United Stars Ruled Out Of Leeds United Clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An early penalty from Bruno Fernandes and a second half strike from in-form Marcus Rashford ensured that Manchester United continued their red hot form winning streak at Old Trafford, despite being a man down after Casemiro was shown a red card for a violent conduct on a Crystal Palace player.

Casemiro will now miss Man United’s next three Premier League games including Leeds United (twice) and a home fixture against Leicester City.

However, Erik ten Hag has already given an early team news verdict on his Manchester United squad to face Leeds United on Wednesday, and also ruling out four Manchester United players on the process.

Below are the 4 Man United players that has been ruled out of their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Wednesday.

1. Casemiro

The former Real Madrid is unavailable for Manchester United after picking up a three match ban against Crystal Palace. His absence should certainly give Fred a spot in Erik ten Hag’s Man United starting XI against Leeds United on Wednesday.

2. Antony

The Brazilian has been ruled out by Erik ten Hag in a press conference leading to Manchester United’s Premier League game against Leeds United.

3. Scott Mctominay

The Scottish international has also been ruled out by Erik ten Hag concerning a fitness problem.

With Christian Eriksen out for at least 3 months and Casemiro currently serving a 3 match ban. deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer, should be handed his first Premier League start against a Leeds United side, who recently sacked their manager.

4. Anthony Martial

The Frenchman wasn’t part of the Manchester United team that won 2-1 against Crystal Palace last week and he is still unavailable for Manchester United against Leeds United due to a slight fitness problem also.

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, alongside Jason Sancho and Marcus Rashford are expected lead Manchester United’s attack.

