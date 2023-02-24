Man United star midfielder Fred reveals what Erik ten Hag told the players at halftime vs FC Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United star midfielder revealed what Erik ten Hag told the players at halftime vs FC Barcelona

Manchester United beat Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday night at Old Trafford, and Fred, the team’s midfielder, revealed that at halftime, manager Erik ten Hag reminded his players that they were not playing their regular game.

The Reds trailed 1-0 at halftime after a penalty by Robert Lewandowski in the 18th minute; this put them behind 3-2 on aggregate, and they were having a tough time getting back into the game.

Only two minutes after the break, though, Fred scored on a low drive from inside the penalty area, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen and bringing the visitors back into the game.

The midfielder’s equaliser gave United a much-needed confidence boost, and from then on, they posed a greater scoring threat than their opponents. Substituted in at halftime, Antony scored the game-winning goal 73 minutes into the contest with a stunning left-footed curling attempt for his sixth goal of the season and most significant in United colors so far.

United’s performance improved dramatically after halftime, highlighted by their ability to flip the script, as they held Barcelona to very few scoring opportunities.

It’s undeniable that the game’s momentum shifted after halftime when Antony replaced Wout Weghorst, but Fred hinted that Ten Hag emphasized the need to step it up during the break.

Fred informed BT Sport that the coach mentioned at halftime that the team’s performance was below expectations. But we came out strong in the second half and scored early on. We had a great halftime discussion with the coach, made some adjustments, and finished strong.

