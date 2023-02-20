Man United sensation Alejandro Garnacho reaches agreement in principle to sign five-year deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to remain at Old Trafford until 2028, reports ESPN.

The current contract of the 18-year-old expires in 2024. However, it appears he has agreed to sign a new five-year deal. The contract signing should be completed once the final details related to his image rights are sorted out.

Garnacho burst onto the scene this term and has been involved in seven goals in 25 appearances. The Argentine has scored three goals and assisted four others.

The former Atletico Madrid academy player has forced his way into the plans of Man United manager Erik ten Hag. Garnacho has appeared in all 17 games the Red Devils have played since action resumed after the World Cup.

He has not become a regular in the starting XI. However, he could soon be giving the Dutch manager plenty of selection headaches. Garnacho missed out on the World Cup winners’ medal in December.

The former Spain youth international was called up to the Argentina senior team as part of an initial 44-man squad for their two World Cup qualifiers in March 2022.

He made the final 33-man squad for the fixtures but did not make his debut and also failed to make the World Cup squad.

La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni would have been impressed with Garnacho’s recent performances. He is expected to make their squad for next month’s international friendly games.

Man United are aware that they have a real gem on their hands. Getting him to sign an extension amid the exit rumours was a no-brainer.

