Man United seal agreement with Rasmus Hojlund on a long term deal

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Danish Forward, Rasmus Hojlund on a long term deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Tuesday the 18th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

According to reports, the agreement on contract has been sealed on long term deal as Hojlund is said to be keen on joining Manchester United. The Red Devil’s are now preparing their first official bid for the Denmark international as they want him as their next priority after Onana.

Atalanta reportedly made it clear to Manchester United during their first negotiation that they have no intention of accepting a player plus cash deal. The Serie A side values Hojlund at around 65/70 Million Euros but Man United hope negotiation can help to reduce the price tag.

Rasmus Hojlund was reportedly a die hard Manchester United fan while growing up and he’s keen keen on joining his boyhood club. The Red Devil’s have been linked with the Denmark International for the past couple of weeks now and from all indications, you can clearly tell that he’s Erik Ten Hag number one priority for the number nine position.

Rasmus Hojlund is considered as one of the finest young talent in Serie A, he rose through prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has done absolutely amazing for himself. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

