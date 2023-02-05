Man United Players Who Celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo on his Birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-Red Devils striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 38th birthday.

The Portugal international left the Manchester based outfit in November when it was mutually agreed to terminate his deal & joined Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Nassr to continue his professional career.

Since the World Cup, United has been playing at a frantic pace, making Ronaldo’s time in Red feel like a very distant memory.

Some Man United players in particular are not quite ready to let Ronaldo go just yet, despite the fact that the squad has moved on brilliantly.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday today, February 5, and has been posting pictures to social media with his loved ones.

Below are the Man United players who reached out to the Five-time Ballon D’or Winner on his special day;

Antony was one of the first Man United players to send the Ex-Real Madrid player birthday message his verified twitter handle.

The former Ajax wrote “Reference!! Celebrate always!! You deserve! @Cristiano“

Alejandro Garnacho also wished his former teammate a happy birthday his insta story:

Enjoy because you deserve it, Reference! All the Best.

And finally Marcus Rashford also wished his former colleague a happy birthday his IG Story

