Man United Players Who Are Set To Return to The Squad Against Nottingham Forest

English Premier League giants Manchester United is set to return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semifinals second leg at Old Trafford. The first leg of the game ended 3-0 in favor of the Red Devils, with goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes able to propel the Old Trafford club to the Wembley finals.

Manchester United is currently the favorite to face Newcastle United in the finals of the competition, with Newcastle beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate to reach the finals.

Manchester United is sweating over the injury of Christian Eriksen who picked up an ankle dislocation against Reading, but as it stands, the Red Devils have replaced the Danish playmaker with Marcel Sabitzer who joined on deadline day.

However, ahead of the game, Erik Ten Hag has given an update on some absentees and has revealed that the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are set to return to the squad after fitness and injury issues respectively.

The duo is currently fit to feature against Nottingham Forest, and their performance will determine whether they will return to the starting lineup against Crystal Palace during the weekend. Luke Shaw on the other hand is expected to return to the squad after missing Nottingham Forest’s first-leg clash and the Reading FA Cup game at Old Trafford.

Despite joining the team before the deadline, Marcel Sabitzer is not expected to make his debut against Forest.

