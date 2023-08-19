Man United Players That need to be dropped against Tottenham Today if they want to play better

The Red Devils are preparing up to face Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to secure a second victory in the ongoing Premier League season.

However, Erik ten Hag’s team must significantly improve their performance from the previous weekend’s win against Wolves to have a fighting chance.

The 1-0 victory over Wolves, courtesy of Raphael Varane’s second-half header, was marred by consistent loss of possession and vulnerability to counter-attacks. This was evident as Ten Hag displayed his frustration on the sidelines.

In contrast, Tottenham, under Ange Postecoglou’s management, displayed a lack of defensive discipline in a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Despite this, the addition of James Maddison to their attack, along with Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison, poses a formidable threat. Even without Harry Kane, their attacking prowess could exploit the chances that Wolves missed against United.

To thwart Postecoglou’s ambitions of a high-scoring debut, Ten Hag must make tactical changes.

The primary concern lies in United’s midfield, with Casemiro’s isolation leading to defensive vulnerabilities. The overlapping roles of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes disrupted the team’s balance in the midfield engine room.

Though Fernandes showed moments of brilliance against Wolves, the necessity to restore balance is paramount.

Mount’s debut was promising, but deploying both players might not be prudent in a game hinging on midfield dominance.

Mount could potentially be replaced by a physical presence like Scott McTominay or shifted to the left wing instead of Alejandro Garnacho.

For the forthcoming Tottenham encounter, starting Jadon Sancho or placing Mount on the left wing seems the best strategy.

Garnacho’s impact from the bench remains pivotal. The away setting at Tottenham aligns better with Garnacho’s strengths, while Sancho’s influential performance in the previous game positions him as a potential game-changer.

