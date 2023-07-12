Man United players spotted traveling ahead of their preseason game against Leeds in Oslo

Few moments ago, Manchester United players were spotted traveling ahead of their preseason game against Leeds United in Oslo, Norway.

The Red Devil’s will be locking horns with Leeds United in their first preseason game of the summer tomorrow being Wednesday the 12th day of July, 2023 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway and the players are already on their way Inorder to meet up with time.

Some of the players who were spotted traveling are new signing, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Amad, Shoretire, Mainoo, Oyedele, amongst others and it’s absolutely amazing.

Most of the Manchester United senior players are still yet to return to training as they have been given extra week to rest due to their participation in the Euros Qualifiers and it seems like Erik Ten Hag wants to use that opportunity to give the youngsters a chance to showcase their talent.

After taking on Leeds United tomorrow, The Red Devil’s will then go ahead to face Lyon on the 19th day of July, 2023 at the BT Murrayfield Edinburg, Texas. Three days after locking horns with Lyon, Erik Ten Hag and his men will travel all the way to the MetLife Stadium in New York to face Arsenal before rounding up their preseason tour with the game against Wrexham.

Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staffs will take time to access the team during the preseason tour and also to figure out the area that need more strengthening before the 2023/2024 campaign kickstart. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

