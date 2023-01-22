Man United Players Gets High Praise From Watford Player

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Watford player, Troy Deeney has hailed Man United players for their combination and behavior, and he noted that they are very respectful.

While reacting to the media, the American noted that Sir Alex Ferguson has instilled a lot of discipline into the team, and his legacy has remained even with the turn of new players.

In his words, Troy Deeney stated;

“I always think Manchester United players have the right attitude. I don’t know if it’s compared to what Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] did there several years ago, but those who come from United are always respectful.”

Man United have been very impressive this season, and they are now looking like a real threat under Erik Ten Hag.

Man United faces Arsenal today in their 20th Premier League game of the season, and they will be focused on winning the game against the Gunners today.

