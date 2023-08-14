Man United players arrive at Old Trafford for their opening game against Wolves

Manchester United will be locking horns with Wolves in their opening game of the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign at Old Trafford few hours from now.

The game is scheduled to kickstart at Old Trafford in few hours time and some of the Manchester United players have arrived at the Stadium to prepare for the encounter.

In the above photos, Some of the Man United first team players such as Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof could all be spotted heading to the stadium, they seems to be in a good shape and they also wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

New signings, Mason Mount and Andre Onana will probably be making their debut for Manchester United today and eyes will be on them as millions of fans will be looking out to see how they will perform.

Recall that few months ago, The Red Devil’s completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea Football Club for a fee reported to be around 65 Million Euros, The player played a couple of games for the club during preseason but he might be playing his first Premier League game for United today.

Andre Onana on the other hand, joined Manchester United immediately after the signing of Mason Mount and they is no doubt that he will be making his Premier League debut today. We are looking forward to seeing how the Red Devils will perform in their first home game of the season. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

