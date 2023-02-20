Man United Player Ratings: Rashford And Sancho Shine As Man United Edge Closer To EPL Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were on the score sheet as Manchester United ran riot against Leicester City.

Marcus Rashford scored twice and Jadon Sancho rounded the scoring to give Manchester United a comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City to mount pressure on Arsenal and Man City in the EPL title race.

Now, below is a player rating of how Man United players performed against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

David De gea (8/10):

He made two fine save to keep Man United in the game before Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock against Leicester City.

Diogo Dalot (7/10):

He missed a big chance in the first-half but he handled Harvey Barnes well.

Victor Lindelof (6/10):

He was targeted by Leicester City in the first half but he improved in the second-half.

Lisandro Martinez (7/10):

The Argentina centre-back almost broke the deadlock for Man United when the scoreline was still level, but his effort crashed off the bar.

Luke Shaw (7/10):

He was superb against Leicester City but was substituted early in the second-half.

Marcel Sabitzer (7/10):

The Australian was lucky to escape a red card against Leicester City for his reckless tackle. But he was solid in midfield.

Fred (6/10):

The Brazilian was wasteful in possession but he did claim an assist for Jadon Sancho’s goal.

Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

A wonderful performance from the Man United captain as he registered two assist against Leicester City.

Alejandro Garncho (5/10):

He was replaced at halftime due to his poor performance.

Wout Weghorst (5/10):

The Dutchman played poorly against Leicester City.

Marcus Rashford (9/10):

The Englishman scored twice before he was substituted in the 70th minute.

Substitution

Jadon Sancho (8/10):

The England winger was introduced at halftime and he scored Man United’s third goal against Leicester City.

Tyrell Malacia (5/10):

He came on for Luke Shaw in the 74th minute.

Kelvin727 (

)