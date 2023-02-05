Man United Next 5 Games That Could See Them Overthrow Arsenal In The League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to premier league action on Saturday against Crystal Palace. The game was the Red Devils’ first league game after losing 3-2 to Arsenal. To bounce back from Gunner’s defeat, Manchester United was able to beat Reading in the FA Cup as well as Nottingham Forest to advance to the finals of the Carabao Cup.

United extended their home unbeaten record when they faced Palace, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford’s goal able to hand the Old Trafford club a crucial win. As it stands, Manchester United is just three points behind Manchester City and eight points behind Arsenal who dropped three points against Everton.

However, many football journalists believe Manchester City and United still have the chance to overthrow the Gunners, and here are United’s next five games that they could win to overthrow Arsenal.

Manchester United will host Leeds United on Wednesday night at Old Trafford before traveling to the Elland to face them in less than one week. The Leeds United game is a chance for Manchester United to score six points.

Although Leeds is very competitive, Manchester United’s style of play and squad has what it takes to beat them.

Man United vs Leeds United. Leeds United vs Man United.

Man United vs Leicester City.

Liverpool vs Man United.

Man United vs Southampton.

The only tough game will be against Liverpool at Anfield, but Manchester United’s form puts them as the favorite to win the game even before it’s played. The rest is no doubt a chance for the Red Devils to move and overthrow Arsenal before the Gunners slip again.

Marayanatha (

)