Man United Next 5 EPL Games Including A Tough Clash Against Liverpool

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United are currently turning into a team no one wants to play as they keep up with their rebuilding process under the management of the Dutch manager. Manchester United has rejuvenated this season despite losing two of their opening games.

After Brentford’s 4-1 thrashing and Brighton’s 2-1 defeat, no one sensed that the Red Devils would still develop into title challengers in their bid to overthrow the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City to the league title. The Red Devils are still unbeaten since the crunch clash with Arsenal and will be keen on extending it when they face Barcelona in the Europa League playoff second leg.

Manchester United’s next Premier League game will come against Liverpool after they must have battled it out with Barcelona in the Europa League, Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup finals, and West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round.

After the Liverpool game, the Red Devils would play Southampton at Old Trafford. Before traveling to the Amex Stadium where they will face Brighton and Hove Albion. The Red Devils will be keen on revenging Brighton’s defeat when they meet each other.

After the Brighton game, Newcastle United and Everton follow at Saint Jame’s Park and Old Trafford respectively. Having known their next five Premier League fixtures, which team do you think will beat Erik Ten Hag’s men?

