Man United new signings, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat spotted chilling together at Carrington

Few moments ago, Manchester United newest signings, Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon were both spotted chilling together at the club’s training venue, Carrington.

The photos of the two stars having a good time at Carrington was shared on social media today being Tuesday the 5th day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Reguilon could be clearly spotted having a great time alongside Amrabat at Carrington and they both seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that few days ago, The Red Devil’s completed the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season long loan, following Luke Shaw’s injury and the player was even named in the squad that faced Arsenal Football Club last Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, Although he was an unused substitute.

Man United then immediately went ahead to complete the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on a loan deal few hours after officially announcing the signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Amrabat was officially unveiled before the Arsenal game few days ago, but he wasn’t able to take part in the match because at that time, he wasn’t yet registered, he might gets to make his debut for Man United in their next game. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

