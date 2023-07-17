Man United Midfielder, Bruno Fernandes turns down over two offers from Saudi Arabian Clubs

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Portuguese Midfielder, Bruno Fernandes have turned down more than two approaches from Saudi Arabian Clubs in the last couple of weeks.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Monday the 17th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

According to reports, Bruno turned down numerous proposals from Saudi Arabian side without thinking twice about it in the last couple of weeks as his priority is only Manchester United and wants to win more trophies with the club.

The Portuguese forward is now the favourite to become the next Manchester United captain following the removal of Harry Maguire from the position and he’s definitely not considering leaving the club right now.

Bruno Fernandes is considered as one of the finest Midfielder in the world, known for his brilliant passes and breathtaking goals, he joined Manchester United from Sporting CP some couple of years back under former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ever since then, he has been absolutely amazing. Ever

since he moved to England, no midfielder in the League have scored more goals or provided more assists than him and that clearly shows how much quality he have. He’s really good at what he does and I don’t see him leaving the theater of dreams for the next couple of years. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

