Man United manager Erik ten Hag criticisms referee over Marcus Rashford incident

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was left seething over referee Maurizio Mariani’s decision not to send off Barcelona defender Jules Kounde for a challenge on Marcus Rashford.

When Rashford seemed to be pushed over by Kounde as he raced toward goal with United leading 2-1 in the 64th minute, Mariani did not call a foul, and Barcelona tied the score through Raphinha in the 76th.

Ten Hag was issued a warning for his altercation with the officials, but he was vocal in his criticism of the referee, the linesman, and the video assistant referee for not sending Kounde off for a professional foul.

“At 2-1, it was a clear foul on Marcus Rashford, and that has a significant impact not only on this game but also on this round. Although we might debate whether it occurred within or outside of the box, it is unquestionably a red card.

“I did ask the referee why, yes. He declared that it was not a foul because it was outside the box. Additionally, the linesman and referee were in a great spot to view, and I believe we used VAR. It was a terribly awful choice, in my opinion. I don’t comprehend.

“They can’t be [like that] at the greatest European level, maybe they were pleased by the pressure Barca made.

“Rashford’s predicament is at 2-1, and the game’s momentum has completely changed. According to what I’ve heard, it was a ball to the hand (by a United player in the penalty area), thus there may have been two errors.

But you can’t make up for such errors because the crucial choice he made during the game’s first round was incorrect.

In the 50th minute, Marcos Alonso’s header gave Barcelona the lead, but within ten minutes, Rashford and a Kounde own goal gave United the lead again.

“You consider that as a plus if you face the number one in Spain in an away game and you are that dominant,” Ten Hag continued.

“Yes, we should have won this game, but there is still work to be done. Everyone acknowledges that both teams played at their absolute best. I told my players that I was particularly pleased with how we played against such a formidable opponent.

“Yeah, a bit more; the criticism is to be more clinical and finish opportunities. You can’t expect us to create as many opportunities in a game like this, yet we did. And it’s disappointing that we didn’t score more. Tonight, we ought to have scored at least four goals.

