Man United make final decision on Dusan Vlahovic as Erik ten Hag eyes last signing

Manchester United have decided against signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic before next week’s transfer deadline, according to Express.

The Red Devils have had a quiet January transfer window and they have signed just two players in Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst on loan.

Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly eyeing a ‘last signing’ in the coming days but Vlahovic is no longer an option for the hierarchy this month.

Amid talk of a potential takeover soon, the finances are said to be ‘tight’ and the club have no plans of meeting the demands of Juventus.

Hence, the club’s transfer business for January is pretty much ‘done’, though they could pursue another forward on loan for a small fee. United recently signed Weghorst from Burnley to reinforce their attack. The Dutchman scored his maiden goal against Nottingham Forest.

Despite this, Ten Hag may want another striker before the deadline, considering Martial is back on the sidelines without a return date.

The Frenchman has been out of action with four separate injuries this term and there are no assurances that he won’t get injured again.

This could be a reason behind the stance to pursue another loan signing. It remains to be seen whether United can find the right player.

Meanwhile, United have made the right choice to snub the prospect of landing Vlahovic. The Bianconeri bought him for €70m last winter but they currently value him at a staggering €90m.

The Serbian is undoubtedly gifted with superb finishing skills but he has been disappointing since his move from Fiorentina last year.

He has netted just 16 goals from 36 outings for the Bianconeri and he is currently on the sidelines, recovering from a thigh problem.

Vlahovic has been carrying the injury concern since the start of the season. He would prove a risky investment at the current point.

