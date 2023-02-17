SPORT

Man United Legends who Scored at Camp Nou Before Marcus Rashford

Following their incredible run winning matches, Manchester United continued yesterday in the UEFA Europa League as they put on amazing displays against Barcelona at Camp Nou. 

However, another thing about the match is how the Red Devils forward, Marcus Rashford continued with his incredible form scoring a goal in the 2-2 Draw away at Spain. 

Scoring goals against Barcelona is not an everyday thing for Manchester United and this calls for reference to the first two Manchester United players to score at Camp Nou stadium.

These two players are the formal Manchester United midfielder and their former manager, Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham. 

These two players are one of the greatest players with legendary statuses at Manchester United to ever score against the Spanish Laliga giants.

With the 2-2 draw, Manchester United Will be prepared to put off a show and can however claim an important progress into the next knockout stage of the tournament.

