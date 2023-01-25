Man United Legend Roy Keane Heaps Praise On Wout Weghorst After Scoring Against Nottingham Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United cruised ahead of Nottingham Forest as they take one step into the Carabao cup final. The Red Devils took the lead in the first half through Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst before Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 in the closing stage of the second half.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Wout Weghorst as the Netherlands international opened his goalscoring account for Manchester United. The striker reacted quickly to Antony’s shot as he scored from a rebound.

The legendary midfielder claimed that the striker did what they brought him in to do. He also said that people have been critical since Wout Weghorst transferred to Manchester. Also, another Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that Wout Weghorst did well with his finish as he scored with his outside right foot.

Manchester United is one leg into the final as they are looking forward to winning their first trophy in nearly six years.

