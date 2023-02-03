Man United Is Just One Match Away From Winning Their First Ever Major Title Since 2017

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag has got Manchester United believing that the Club is on a glorious path this season. The Red Devils beat Nottingham Forest by 2-0 in the second leg of the EFL Cup Semifinals to reach the Finals of the Cup competition with an aggregate of 5-0.

The win also takes the Red Devils to the brink of their first ever title in 6 years as they will face Newcastle United in the Final of the EFL Cup at Wembley stadium.

Since Manchester United last won the Europa league title in 2017, the Red Devils haven’t been able to win any major title. They came closer to the Europa league title under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but they ended up losing it.

Within 6 months of taking charge at Old Trafford, United are in the Final of the EFL Cup and could end their title drought if they beat an in-form Newcastle United side that’s also looking to win their first ever title in over decades.

The EFL Cup might be the closest title for Manchester United to win this season but it’s not the only title that they can win. The Red Devils are also in the FA Cup while Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have already been eliminated.

