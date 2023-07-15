Man United & Inter Milan to complete Andre Onana sale today, Man Utd offers €50m plus add-ons

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan has given the green light for the transfer of Andre Onana to Manchester United after both clubs reached an agreement.

Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, traveled to London to negotiate with United, and the talks have proven effective in finalizing the deal for Onana.

Initially, Inter had set an asking price of €60 million for the talented Cameroonian goalkeeper, but after ongoing discussions, the figure has been lowered to €55 million.

One of the main obstacles in the negotiation was the fixed fee, but United has now agreed to pay the requested €50 million to Inter, with an additional €5 million to be paid through bonuses.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the final approval from Inter is expected to arrive today, indicating that the deal is nearing completion.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been vocal about his desire to see the signing of Onana completed by Friday, and it seems that the club is on the verge of making it happen.

Personal terms have already been agreed upon by Onana, who is set to sign a five-year contract with United. Once Inter gives the green light, the transfer is likely to progress swiftly.

Onana’s arrival at United is highly anticipated, as he is regarded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in world football, known for his mobility and distribution.

