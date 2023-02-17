Man United in the race to sign Marcus Thuram on a free transfer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram on a free transfer this summer, as per Calciomercato.

The Frenchman has had a superb season for Monchengladbach, registering 13 goals and four assists from just 21 appearances in all competitions.

He is likely to leave the Bundesliga outfit when his contract expires in June and Calciomercato claim that United are one of the clubs interested.

The Red Devils, however, could face stiff competition from the Premier League with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also in the mix.

Thuram has had an impressive season at Monchengladbach with 17 goal contributions. The Frenchman has exclusively played from the centre-forward role.

However, he is also capable of operating from the left wing. In our view, he could be seen as a potential replacement for the injury-plagued Anthony Martial.

Martial has had a difficult campaign with five separate injuries and there are suggestions that manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to sell him in the summer.

Thuram would be an impressive upgrade. He is two years younger than his compatriot while he is vastly better with his dribbling skills and ability to win duels.

His injury record is also good with no long-term injuries thus far. He has missed just 17 games in his career. Hence, he is a no-brainer signing for United.

United won’t have it easy in Thuram’s pursuit as Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool will be looking to lure him.

With Champions League football being a priority for Thuram, United’s main rivals could be the Gunners. They should still land him by offering a lucrative salary.

