Man United in negotiations for a £200,000 weekly deal with David De Gea

David de Gea set to agree to a new contract with Man United.

There were questions about whether Erik Ten Hag will keep David De Gea once the Dutch coach arrived because the 32-year-old is not recognized as a goalkeeper who is adept at performing with his feet.

As a result, Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt was connected to the Manchester club, but the Germany international declined the offer. After several months, the Premier League team manchester United and David De Gea are currently in advanced contract negotiations.

The Spaniard goalkeeper David De Gea has reportedly been presented with a three-year contract valued £200,000 per week in advance contract negotiations between Man United and David De Gea.

The 32-year-old goalie currently earns £375,000 per week, but Ten Hag wants to keep him around because of his exploits this year. Despite the drastic pay cut, Ten Hag is still a fan of the goalkeeper.

