Man United handed injury setback ahead of Spurs game despite unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolves.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury during the recent match against Wolves.

The first half of the Wolves game saw Martinez being substituted off, leading many to assume it was due to his existing booking.

However, the manager later clarified that the player’s departure was due to an injury he sustained during the match. The specific injury was described by ten Hag as a “little problem” to Martinez’s ankle.

In his statement to The Evening Standard, ten Hag elaborated on the situation, stating, “A little problem on his ankle, tendon. We’ll see but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week.”

This minor setback could potentially explain the slightly sub-par performance exhibited by Martinez during the first half, where he appeared to lack his usual edge at times.

Despite some commendable moments from the Argentine player, the fans are acutely aware of the high standards he typically upholds.

Even so, Martinez remains a crucial fixture in the team’s starting lineup, an assertion that was reinforced when Victor Lindelof stepped in and performed adequately during the second half.

The prospect of an extended absence for Martinez is a concern United would rather avoid, yet ten Hag seems cautiously optimistic about his recovery.

