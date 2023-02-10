Man United Fans Needs To Back Garnacho Just Like They Backed Ronaldo When He Came From Lisbon

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Teenage Winger Alejandro Garnacho became a target practice for some Fans of the Red Devils, following the draw that the Erik Ten Hag’s side played against Leeds United at Old Trafford in their Last Game.

The Red Devils hosted Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. A win in that game would have taken the Erik Ten Hag’s side to 45 points on the Premier league table, the Same number of points that Manchester City currently has.

However, the Red Devils found themselves trailing Leeds United by 2-0 during the game before Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho came to the rescue to get a point from the game.

While United was able to save face by getting a point against Leeds United on Wednesday, some Fans came after Argentina Winger Alejandro Garnacho who started for the Erik Ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho had a game to forget as his performance against Leeds United was arguably his worst performance since he started playing for Manchester United’s first team. This was why some Fans came after him, hurling insults at him and calling him names on social media.

However, those criticising Alejandro Garnacho are just hypocrites. Alejandro Garnacho has been earning plaudits and praise for being so good at 18 years old. He had just one bad game and the Fans turned on him like he’s a player in his prime that’s Struggling, forgetting that he’s still young and still developing.

Cristiano Ronaldo was just 18 years old when Manchester United first brought him to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese National scored 4 goals and made 4 assists in 29 Premier League games in his debut season but Fans didn’t turn on him. He was backed and encouraged.

Alejandro Garnacho has already scored 1 goal and made 2 assists in 11 appearances. He deserves to be encouraged, not received hate and criticism from Fans.

