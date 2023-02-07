Man United Fans Celebrate As Qatari Investors Plan Mega-Money Swoop To Buy The Club From The Glazers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to breaking news from Daily Mail, Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing to lead the club back to the top.

The report says the Qatar-based investment group see Manchester United as ‘football’s crown jewels’ and are aware of need to redevelop and rebuild Old Trafford. Source says they have ‘a steely determination’ to get the deal done as the want to take club back to it’s ‘rightful place’.

For years Manchester United supporters have been crying for the Glazers family to sell the club to people who really care about the club and not about making money from the it.

It seems they might be getting the answers to their prayers if these Qatari investors truly make a bid and purchase the club.

Erik ten Hag would get the financial power to all out into the transfer market and build a team that would challenge for every single trophy and get the club back to the very top of English football.

