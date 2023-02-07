Man United eye Osimhen for £107m

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United is reportedly looking to make a major transfer this summer by acquiring Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Red Devils are said to be ready to submit an offer worth £107 million for the highly sought after forward.

Victor Osimhen has been making waves in Italy this season with his impressive performances in Serie A. The Nigerian international has been a standout player, scoring 16 goals in just 17 appearances. This incredible record has not gone unnoticed and has attracted the attention of several top clubs around Europe, including Manchester United.

Osimhen joined Napoli last summer from French side Lille and has quickly established himself as one of the top goalscorers in the Italian top-flight. He has brought a fresh approach to Napoli’s attack and has proven himself to be a clinical finisher. His pace and power have caused problems for opposition defences and his ability to score from different positions has made him a valuable asset to his team.

Manchester United has been in need of a new striker for some time now, and it appears that Osimhen is their preferred target this summer. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, and their lack of a top-class striker has been a major issue. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been searching for a player who can lead the line and bring a new dimension to his team’s attack, and Osimhen fits the bill perfectly.

The £107 million transfer fee being reported is a significant amount, but it is believed that Manchester United is willing to pay it in order to bring the Nigerian striker to Old Trafford. Osimhen’s goal-scoring record and potential to improve further make him an attractive option for the Red Devils, who are determined to get back to the top of English football.

The signing of Osimhen would also be a major boost for Manchester United’s efforts to attract more top talent in the future. His arrival would signal that the club is serious about competing at the highest level once again and would also bring a new level of excitement to Old Trafford.

