Man United Currently Has More Wins Amongst the Top 5 European leagues this season.

The unfortunate 3-2 loss at Arsenal in January has been the only loss for the Reds in recent months. This is especially true since the World Cup in Qatar.

They are now third in the Premier League standings, five points behind Arsenal. This recent run has also helped them qualify for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag has had a tremendous influence at Manchester United this season, as evidenced by a statistic that has been making the rounds on social media this week.

In their 38 games throughout the Premier League, Europa League, Emirates FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, Surprisingly Ten Hag’s team has won 27 of them, which is already seven more victories than they managed in their entire miserable 2021–2022.

United Competition In 2022/23

Premier League – 15 wins from 24 games

Europa League – 5 from 7

Carabao Cup – 5 from 5

FA Cup – 2 from 2

Total – 27 from 38

United really has more victories this season than any other team in the top five European leagues when all tournaments are considered.

The figure is even more impressive in light of the fact that they dropped their first two games of the season to Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion back in August.

Since those losses, United has been incredibly constant in the top flight, barring the occasional hiccup. And the united fans are not expecting any less from them in the European league tournaments.

