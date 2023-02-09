Man United Could Still Challenge For EPL Title Despite Dropping Points.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to premier league action against Leeds United after a few days of narrowly beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils recorded a crucial win but were frustrated with Casemiro’s straight red card. The Brazilian was sent off after grabbing Will Hughes’s throat.

Casemiro missed United’s clash against Leeds United, and the Red Devils were vulnerable at the center of the park. Fred tried to cover up for his fellow Brazilian, but he lacks the quality to control the midfield and collect the ball from deep possession. Despite dropping points against Leeds United, here is why the Red could still challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the premier league title.

Firstly, Manchester City and Arsenal are set to face each other twice in the premier league this season. Arsenal will no doubt find it difficult to win against Manchester City home and away and United could use that opportunity to close the gap on the league leaders.

Secondly, Erik Ten Hag seems to have found a perfect attacking trio. The Dutchman switched Rashford to the No. 9 role in the second half of the Leeds United game, while Sancho was productive at the left flank. The combination of Rashford, Sancho, and Pellistri or Antony could be what the Red Devils need for consistency.

Thirdly, Manchester United’s midfield will be stronger with Casemiro and Sabitzer alongside Bruno Fernandes upfront. Sabitzer showed how good he is in handling the box-to-box role against Leeds United but Fred wasn’t good enough to compliment the Australia international.

