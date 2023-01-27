Man United Congratulates Fred after becoming the Brazilian with the most games in their history.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants, Manchester United have taken to social media to congratulate its midfielder, Fred after becoming the Brazilian with the most appearances in the club’s history.

You will recall that the Brazil international made history after replacing his countryman, Antony Santos in Manchester United 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium during the weekend, becoming the most appearances for the Red devils by a Brazilian player.

The game which also saw him overtook fellow midfielder, Anderson to set a new record.

Congratulating him for his new achievement with Manchester United, Manchester United posted on Facebook: “Congratulations, Fred 👏” alongside some reactions from some of his country and club teammates.

