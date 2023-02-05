SPORT

Man United can take advantage of City’s defeat vs Tottenham Hotspur if they beat Leeds on Wednesday

Manchester City’s slip up against Tottenham Hotspur in today’s Premier League has blown the Title Race wide open for the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

A first half goal from England international, Harry Kane & a spirited performance ensured that the Manchester based outfit will leave the Spurs Stadium without a point putting Mikel Arteta’s Gunners back in the driving sit for the title this campaign.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish & Riyad Mahrez had a poor display, with the former recording zero shots on target for the first time in the English top flight since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

And as a result of their disappointing defeat, their rivals, Manchester United could go level on points with them in their upcoming league clash against Leeds United if they manage to secure a win at the Threatre of Dreams on Wednesday, pending the outcome of the match between City and Aston Villa which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

It’s time for the Citizens to wake up if they want to defend their title this season.

