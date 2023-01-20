Man United boss Ten Hag already has the answer to his Casemiro problem against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Casemiro has established himself as the club’s holding midfielder since making his Premier League debut against Everton in October.

He received his sixth caution of the year and a suspension at Selhurst Park, though, for a careless challenge on Wilfried Zaha.

The Reds’ match on Sunday against league-leading Arsenal at the Emirates could not have come at a worse time for this suspension.

In the September rematch at Old Trafford, United prevailed 3-1, although Casemiro sat out.

Granit Xhaka and the significantly improved Thomas Partey have been the focal points of Arsenal’s midfield this season.

The two have made an impression on the squad with their efforts, both offensively and defensively.

The absence of a top-tier holding midfielder from the matchday lineup on Sunday will make it challenging for United to dominate the midfield against two players at the peak of their game.

After making the fourth-most tackles in the league this year, Casemiro will be missed on defense (54).

Other team midfielders, such Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Fred, now have the freedom to support the forward-moving attackers.

The Brazilian has been very helpful for the club when attacking and has also increased the defense’s sense of security.

One of his most prominent qualities has been his ability to play passes between the lines.

The current world-class form of Casemiro has hurt Scott McTominay.

The Scottish international has had a difficult time getting playing time since Casemiro made his first Premier League start in October.

After Casemiro was acquired, McTominay’s performances improved, and he was selected for the starting lineup for the Manchester derby.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, stood by McTominay because he thought it was wrong to bench a player who was performing well just because a new hire had been made.

McTominay has always played with fervor and aggression.

He will need to bring that quality to Sunday’s game since the Reds will have a lot of possession turnover.

He has become better at completing long passes this season.

Goldenguy (

)