Man United boss Erik Ten Hag not opposed to European Super League idea

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, “says he hasn’t seen the new ideas but isn’t averse to the notion of a European Super League being established.”

The breakaway competition was first proposed as a concept two years ago, with the support of the biggest clubs in Europe. However, “it was met with vehement opposition from fans across the continent.”

“The concept was met with particularly strong opposition from English fans, who demonstrated against their club’s participation in the event.” At some point, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, and United withdrew their backing.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus have persisted in supporting the idea, “pointing to the need for reform in European football. Additionally, European Super League executive Bernd Reichart unveiled a new ten-principle plan earlier this week with the intention of establishing a competition to compete with the Champions League.”

In contrast to the earlier suggestion of a closed-door approach, the most recent idea would involve up to 80 teams in a merit-based competition.

“I’m conscious of the dynamics of what’s happening in the parts, but if I notice they’re coming up with fresh ideas, I have to look at it and I’ll have an opinion. Therefore, I am unaware because we are currently engaged in a number of games,” Ten Hag informed the media.

“We need to improve this team, and adding new players has presented some challenges. Because of this, that is where my attention is focused and where I must expend all of my energy.”

“About new European competitions, other club members will look into it and let me know if the time has come for us to make a choice, but the club will make the final call.”

“I believe the existing structure to be good, but there will always be initiatives to improve it, to improve the football, and that is what life is; people always want to create better, which is a wonderful thing because if it is in favor of the football, it is always good,” the author said.

