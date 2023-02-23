Man United boss Erik ten Hag expected to make four changes for blockbuster Barcelona clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is presently preparing for the crucial match against Barcelona on Thursday night. And while they pursue glory in the Europa League, the Red Devils are prepared to play well. Now, Express Sport examines how we anticipate the Dutchman will set up his team for the tantalizing match at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

The long-term prospects of David De Gea and his readiness for this United team are still up for debate.

Yet the 32-year-old international goalkeeper for Spain is still in great shape and will get the start.

After a stellar performance against Leicester on Sunday, De Gea demonstrated that he still has what it takes to be the No. 1 goalkeeper, making two outstanding stops from Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes.

This summer, it’s believed that United will still be looking for a new goalkeeper.

De Gea, however, can spare the team millions in that area if he keeps performing well.

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, and Shaw on defense

United had a goal-scoring problem at the beginning of the season.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, however, have enjoyed success as a team ever since, and they both anticipate starting against Barcelona.

Victor Lindelof, who received a rare start this past weekend, is expected to be replaced by Varane.

And because of his defensive prowess and his relationship with Ten Hag, Aaron Wan-Bissaka ought to take Diogo Dalot’s place.

Luke Shaw, an England international, is currently in excellent condition, so he is likely to preserve his spot at left-back for the match.

Casemiro, Fred, and Weghorst in the middle

Since coming on loan from Bayern Munich to join United, Marcel Sabitzer has performed flawlessly.

But, given Casemiro’s availability, it’s likely the Austrian international will sit out despite performing well against Leicester.

The Brazilian international performed well last week against Barcelona and ought to team up with Fred.

Then, it’s likely that Wout Weghorst will play more in front of the pair.

Although the Dutch international is primarily a striker, ever since joining the team from Burnley last month, he has also brought a pressing presence to the team.

Attackers: Sancho, Rashford, and Fernandes

﻿

On his present form, Bruno Fernandes is undroppable.

Yet despite playing on the wide side against Leicester, he produced nine significant chances with a strong effort at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is another player who is currently wowing the world.

The England international is most suited to being deployed as a center-forward, despite the fact that he loves to play on the left, because of how effectively he played up top against Barcelona last week and against Leicester on Sunday.

Jadon Sancho is anticipated to take Alejandro Garnacho’s place after making an impressive cameo against the Foxes.

