Man United Best Lineup that could beat Leicester tomorrow.

Manchester United will be in action tomorrow as they’ll be going up against a tricky Leicester City side in an English Premier League encounter.

The game is very important for Erik Ten Hag’s side as they’re looking to put more pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table.

In this article, we take a look at how the Red Devils could line up for the game. Check it out below:

With David De Gea in the goal, the duo of Luke Shaw and Varane should continue as center-backs while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Malacia are played on the flanks.

Sabitzer is back in contention to start in the game. As such, he’s expected to form a midfield trio with the duo of Fred and Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford will be looking to continue his electric form by starring as a right-wing-forward while Weghorst stays as a center-forward.

Jadon Sancho is expected to keep his place on the left wing.

