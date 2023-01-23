Man United Best Lineup for Europa League games.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be resuming Europa League duties next month, as such, Erik Ten Hag has to approach the competition with seriousness if he wants to win the title.

One of the ways of being serious is by setting up a very strong starting XI. In this article, we take a look at how Erik Ten Hag could set up his starting XI for Europa League games. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, David De Gea is expected to start in the goal with the quartet of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw playing as defenders.

Scott McTominay should form a pivot with Eriksen while Bruno Fernandes stays as an attacking-midfielder.

Weghorst is expected to continue in his role as a No.9 while the duo of Antony and Marcus Rashford are deployed on the wings.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Manchester United Universal

Do you think this is Man United’s Best Lineup for Europa League games? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

