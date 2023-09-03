Man United announce the New Squad Numbers for New Signings & Garnacho for the 23/24 campaign

The Red Devils have made Rasmus Hojlund their new No11.

The 20-year-old is set for his debut against the Gunners in today league encounter after joining from Italian outfit, Atalanta in a £72million deal.

The Danish striker’s choice was quite a surprising one as many expected him to take on the No17 shirt, which he wore at Atalanta.

But instead, he opted for the No11, which was last worn by Mason Greenwood.

Alejandro Garnacho has been assigned the No17 shirt, which was recently available after Fred’s departure.

In the goalkeeping department, they’ve been changes as well. David de Gea’s No1 jersey has been passed on to Altar Bayindir, the Turkish goalkeeper who will serve as a backup to Andre Onana.

Sergio Reguilon, who joined from Spurs on a temporary basis, will wear No15 jersey, while Jonny Evans returns to United on a one-year deal, will see him occupy the no 35 jersey number.

One player whose jersey number remains unknown is Sofyan Amrabat, Due to registration issues, The Moroccan midfielder will miss the Arsenal match, and the club has stated that his number will be revealed “in due course.

Source: Evening Standard.

Adenijisports (

)